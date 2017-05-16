Public Input Requested for Clearfield...

Public Input Requested for Clearfield Co. Human Services Plan

Clearfield County officials will hold a meeting May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Clearfield County Administration Building, 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield. Clearfield County consumers interested in commenting on services provided for homeless assistance, child welfare and the human services development program, mental health, intellectual disability and drug and alcohol services provided are invited to attend.

