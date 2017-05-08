Progressland Person of the Week: Swatsworth's passion is working with children
Linda Swatsworth was hired last year as the Director of Children's Programs at the Clearfield Salvation Army. Swatsworth has found a calling in serving others, specifically children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|23 min
|Princess Hey
|1,291
|Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room...
|30 min
|Bigger plague
|6
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|35 min
|Self proclaimed
|35
|No fish in the river
|Mon
|GeneVsTheWelfareS...
|6
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Observation
|56
|Accident by golden rod
|Sun
|Slowlearner
|15
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|May 6
|Finishing
|33
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC