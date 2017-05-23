Police logs 5-23

Sunday at 5:41 p.m. Katherine A. Bates-Ender, 58, was driving a 1995 Toyota Camry on State Park Road in Pine Township when she rear-ended a 2016 Ram Big Horn operated by Brenda Haskins, 68, of Clearfield, who was turning left. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no one was injured.

