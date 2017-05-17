Police Logs 5-17
A 12-year-old male and a 13-year-old male allegedly used a BB gun to shoot the rear window and broke the glass of a vehicle at 10 N. Hill Street in Coalport Sunday or Monday between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. The vehicle is owned by a 50-year-old Coalport woman. Someone broke into the Grampian Fire Station by breaking the padlock on the front door.
