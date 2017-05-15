Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit against Clearfield County schools
While the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District's athletic teams often clash with local schools in sporting events, their legal teams are now facing off in the court of law. P-O has filed a lawsuit against Clearfield and eight other area school districts and organizations, Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble reported at last night's school board committee meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women
|9 min
|Bernie
|9
|stupid water bill surcharges
|53 min
|Never Grown Up
|15
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,305
|Guess what happens when the access card isn't w... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Uncle fax
|221
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|14 hr
|The real freeload...
|49
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|14 hr
|Azzhole
|36
|County Fair
|18 hr
|CaptCrunch123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC