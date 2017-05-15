Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit aga...

Philipsburg-Osceola files lawsuit against Clearfield County schools

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

While the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District's athletic teams often clash with local schools in sporting events, their legal teams are now facing off in the court of law. P-O has filed a lawsuit against Clearfield and eight other area school districts and organizations, Clearfield Area School District Superintendent Terry Struble reported at last night's school board committee meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women 9 min Bernie 9
stupid water bill surcharges 53 min Never Grown Up 15
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 8 hr Princess Hey 1,305
Guess what happens when the access card isn't w... (Aug '10) 9 hr Uncle fax 221
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 14 hr The real freeload... 49
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 14 hr Azzhole 36
County Fair 18 hr CaptCrunch123 1
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,040 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC