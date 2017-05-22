PennDOT to repair Clearfield County b...

PennDOT to repair Clearfield County bridge on Goshen Road

Thursday May 18 Read more: The Progress

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is notifying area drivers that a bridge on state Route 1006 in Clearfield County will be temporarily closed, beginning June 1. The bridge spans Lick Run in Goshen Township, about two miles north of Clearfield. From June 1 to June 23, crews from Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance will be working to replace the deck of the bridge.

Clearfield, PA

