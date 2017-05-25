More
Until end the of June, state dog wardens will be heavily patrolling communities throughout Clearfield County, checking that all dog have a current license and rabies vaccinations. Even though the licenses will be enforced more heavily throughout the summer months, a dog warden can stop by any time of the year and check your dogs for the proper licenses and vaccinations.
