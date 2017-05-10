LHU Clearfield to Host Arts and Craft...

LHU Clearfield to Host Arts and Craft Fair

Lock Haven University's Clearfield campus will host an Arts and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 20 . The event will benefit the Helen Hummel Memorial Book Fund.

