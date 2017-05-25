LHU Clearfield to Hold Public Meeting

LHU Clearfield to Hold Public Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus is considering the development of a multi-use recreational and fitness trail network and outdoor education spaces on its 100 acres located in Lawrence Township. When developed, these community resources will be open to the general public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The hate for DW is strong 23 min Truth 15
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) 40 min lol 209
CF wants it all to end 41 min lol 10
Whats goin down in Wallaceton 1 hr Way too funny 7
News Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation 2 hr John stone 1
Cockroach "judge Cherry" 11 hr Gene P GJerkstore 2
W + F = Ts Tue PutUporShutUp 16
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC