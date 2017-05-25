LHU Clearfield to Hold Public Meeting
Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus is considering the development of a multi-use recreational and fitness trail network and outdoor education spaces on its 100 acres located in Lawrence Township. When developed, these community resources will be open to the general public.
