GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred May 10 on Interstate 80 at mile-marker 137 in Cooper Township. According to state police, a 51-year-old Ohio woman was observed committing traffic violations.
Comments
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make sure your soccer coach is not a sexual pre...
|25 min
|fact
|7
|The After Dark (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|JohnS
|72
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|2 hr
|lol
|47
|Dead end Riverwalk
|2 hr
|lol
|58
|CRC Beautification Day is May 20
|4 hr
|Gnat Daily
|15
|stupid water bill surcharges
|16 hr
|geobwarholic
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|texas pete
|1,302
