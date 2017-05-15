GANT Weekend Police Blotter

GANT Weekend Police Blotter

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred May 10 on Interstate 80 at mile-marker 137 in Cooper Township. According to state police, a 51-year-old Ohio woman was observed committing traffic violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make sure your soccer coach is not a sexual pre... 25 min fact 7
The After Dark (Jan '13) 1 hr JohnS 72
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 2 hr lol 47
Dead end Riverwalk 2 hr lol 58
News CRC Beautification Day is May 20 4 hr Gnat Daily 15
stupid water bill surcharges 16 hr geobwarholic 1
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 20 hr texas pete 1,302
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC