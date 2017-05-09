GANT Candidate Questionnaire: Curtis ...

GANT Candidate Questionnaire: Curtis James Campman, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GantDaily.com

GANT News conducted a questionnaire with the two candidates for the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts in Clearfield County. Curtis James Campman is the son of retired high school civics teacher and coach Forrest Campman and his wife, a local business woman, Colleen Campman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 1,295
I'm working on a new song (Oct '15) 15 hr goinbald 49
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 19 hr Bigger plague 39
News Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room... 21 hr Bigger plague 6
No fish in the river Mon GeneVsTheWelfareS... 6
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Sun Observation 56
Accident by golden rod Sun Slowlearner 15
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC