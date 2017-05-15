Funeral Home to Hold Butterfly Rememb...

Funeral Home to Hold Butterfly Remembrance Release

The butterfly release will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. June 24 at the Shaw Park, Clearfield. The Shaw Park is located on the corner of Market and South Front streets near the Clearfield Borough Administrative Offices.

