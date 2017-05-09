Fugitive of the Week: Candy Duprez
He identified the fugitive as Candy Duprez, 37, of Wildwood Lane, Morrisdale. Duprez is wanted for failure to appear at Sentencing Court on May 1, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.
