Fire damages Clearfield home

Fire damages Clearfield home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Progress

Firefighters battled a fire and the heat at a home at 306 W. Market St. in Clearfield. One person was home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women 15 hr ULost 50
County Fair Fri Jinny Straight 4
No fish in the river Fri fisher of de man 11
Dead end Riverwalk Fri ULost 70
What happened to the stinky run flood project? Fri Corrupt as f 45
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... May 18 Leslie must go 51
Gangster wannabes (Oct '11) May 18 Progresso 54
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC