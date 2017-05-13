Fair Queen, Court to Host Royal 5K Run/Walk and Car/Bike Show
Clearfield County Fair Queen Rachel Duke and her court will host the sixth annual Queen's For a Cause Royal 5K Run/Walk along with a Car/Bike Show at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds on June 11. You can come join the fair queen and her court for a day of hot cars, food, music by DJ Mad Maxx, kid's activities and a variety of craft and retail vendors. The 5k run/walk will begin at the fairgrounds and winds through the west side of Clearfield.
