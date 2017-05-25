Detail Released on Warrant Service that Blocked Off Wallaceton
Details have been released in reference to the heavy police presence Wednesday at a residence located at 379 Clearfield St., in Wallaceton Borough. According to a report issued from state police at Clearfield, troopers were requested to assist Philipsburg-based troopers with serving several arrest warrants on 23-year-old Hunter Anderson.
