Curwensville Mayor issues Paint Our Towns Purple challenge
At the close of Monday's Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Mayor Tom Carfley challenged residents and business owners to cover Curwensville in purple in preparation for the upcoming Paint Our Towns Purple event. "There used to be a competition between Curwensville and Clearfield, but people seem to have lost interest," Carfley said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room...
|2 hr
|HahaLovesGene
|39
|Integrity at the School
|4 hr
|Pissing the night...
|2
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|1,296
|No fish in the river
|6 hr
|Skipper
|8
|Themself
|14 hr
|HomerSimpson
|1
|Dead end Riverwalk
|17 hr
|Crush
|44
|I'm working on a new song (Oct '15)
|May 9
|goinbald
|49
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC