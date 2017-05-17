Current PSP Lieutenant Hired as New Lawrence Twp. Police Chief
Lawrence Township has hired a new police chief, and as soon as he completes some final items at his current job, he will be joining the township department and start work. Douglas J. Clark is currently a lieutenant with the Pennsylvania State Police, working out of Harrisburg with drug enforcement in charge of all undercover officers and uniformed interdiction officers in drug enforcement.
