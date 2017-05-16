CRC to Host Bloom and Berry Bash, Rubber Duck Derby
This "family-friendly summer festival" will fill Market, Third and Locust streets with craft vendors, farm markets, food vendors and plenty of kid's activities. Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner says the Bloom and Berry Bash and the Rubber Duck Derby are being held on the same day for families to spend the day together and enjoy downtown Clearfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|5 hr
|Stinky runs
|34
|Dead end Riverwalk
|5 hr
|Lol
|61
|Need me a bar fly or a piece (Mar '12)
|6 hr
|James
|83
|stupid water bill surcharges
|6 hr
|noneya
|11
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|Damage holes
|57
|how many of you did kurt johnson auto sales rip... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Dave
|78
|Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women
|21 hr
|Par4
|8
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC