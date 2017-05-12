CRC Beautification Day is May 20

Volunteers are needed to help spruce up the tree boxes, parks and streets in downtown Clearfield on May 20 during the annual Beautification Day. The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. will be teaming up with the Great American Clean-up as well as local community and civic groups.

