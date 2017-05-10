Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocola...

Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Opens

The Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue has opened. The 120-room hotel is owned by Bears Creek Hershey Hotel LLC - a joint development between Shaner Hotel Holdings LP and Chafia Capital Partners, a real estate investment and private equity firm.

