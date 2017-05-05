Commissioners Announce First Public Meeting on CDBG Funds
The Clearfield County Commissioners have announced the first public meeting for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant application will be held to obtain citizens of non-entitlement municipalities' comments on how funds are needed in their communities. This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 23, at the Clearfield County Administrative Building conference room located at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accident by golden rod
|32 min
|PoorAim
|9
|Dead end Riverwalk
|3 hr
|Bincat
|39
|Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women
|4 hr
|Facts R Us
|1
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|9 hr
|help on the way
|29
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,281
|What is the best thing about the fair
|21 hr
|Camel Toe Joe
|3
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|May 2
|fearly ahead
|18
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC