Commissioners Announce First Public Meeting on CDBG Funds

The Clearfield County Commissioners have announced the first public meeting for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant application will be held to obtain citizens of non-entitlement municipalities' comments on how funds are needed in their communities. This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 23, at the Clearfield County Administrative Building conference room located at 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield.

