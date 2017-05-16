CNB Bank Announces Scholarship Recipi...

CNB Bank Announces Scholarship Recipients

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Greg Dixon, market executive of CNB Bank, has announced the award of CNB Bank scholarships to 11 high school students, including four from Clearfield County. Amanda Campbell , who is a senior at the Harmony Junior-Senior High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 3 hr The real freeload... 49
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 3 hr Azzhole 36
County Fair 8 hr CaptCrunch123 1
Dead end Riverwalk 14 hr Lol 61
stupid water bill surcharges 15 hr noneya 11
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) 23 hr Damage holes 57
how many of you did kurt johnson auto sales rip... (Oct '14) Mon Dave 78
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC