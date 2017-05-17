Clearfield Structure Fire Under Inves...

Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: GantDaily.com

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating a structure fire that occurred Wednesday on West Market Street in Clearfield, according to fire officials. Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters located a working basement fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption central 7 hr Alopecia 1
County Fair 14 hr Jinny Straight 4
No fish in the river 14 hr fisher of de man 11
Dead end Riverwalk 14 hr ULost 70
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 18 hr Corrupt as f 45
Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women 19 hr Nick Karth 49
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... Thu Leslie must go 51
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC