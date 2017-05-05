Clearfield Prom to be "A Night in Neverland"
The Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School 11th and 12th grade students and their dates will have "A Night in Neverland" in a "Peter Pan Neverland"-themed prom this Saturday from 7 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., at the Florian Banquet Center on Mill Road in Clearfield. The banquet center will be open to the public to view the decorations on Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. only.
