Clearfield man who used stolen bank card waives hearing

Ray P. Ross Jr., 34, of Clearfield, who is accused of attempting to use a stolen ATM card, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Ross is facing felony charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy-access device fraud, as well as misdemeanor charges of conspiracy-possess access device knowing counterfeit/altered.

