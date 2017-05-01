Clarke Announces Candidacy for Clearf...

Clarke Announces Candidacy for Clearfield School Board

Gregory Alden Clarke of Clearfield has announced his candidacy for a four-year term of school director to the Clearfield Area School Board. Clarke has cross-filed as both a Democratic and a Republican candidate.

