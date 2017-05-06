CAST Presents: Steve Martin's The Und...

CAST Presents: Steve Martin's The Underpants

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: GantDaily.com

"Don't underestimate the power of a glimpse of lingerie." That is the theme of the next season production at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room... 27 min Strange but true 2
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 1,285
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 7 hr GeneImpressedByYr... 33
No fish in the river Mon GeneVsTheWelfareS... 6
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) Sun Observation 56
Accident by golden rod Sun Slowlearner 15
What happened to the stinky run flood project? May 6 Finishing 33
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC