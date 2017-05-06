CAST Presents: Steve Martin's The Underpants
"Don't underestimate the power of a glimpse of lingerie." That is the theme of the next season production at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room...
|27 min
|Strange but true
|2
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|1,285
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|7 hr
|GeneImpressedByYr...
|33
|No fish in the river
|Mon
|GeneVsTheWelfareS...
|6
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Sun
|Observation
|56
|Accident by golden rod
|Sun
|Slowlearner
|15
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|May 6
|Finishing
|33
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC