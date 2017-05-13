Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfiel...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield Co. Touts Top Fundraiser

Friday May 12

Helena Wallace, pictured at left, raised more than $4,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County with her team at Bowl For Kids' Sake DuBois. The event was held April 29. Bowl For Kids' Sake raised a total of more than $15,000 at this year's three events, which also included Philipsburg and Clearfield.

