Bench Warrant issued for Peters

A bench warrant has been issued for a Clearfield man who allegedly led police on a high speed chase through Clearfield in February. Jace C. Peters, 21, of Clearfield failed to appear at his preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.

