Bench warrant issued for Clearfield m...

Bench warrant issued for Clearfield man for ATM theft

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Progress

David R. Gallaher, 34, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing money through use of an ATM card, had a bench warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend his preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Gallaher is charged with numerous theft-related charges including access device issued to another who did not authorize use, receiving stolen property and conspiracy-access device issued to another who did not authorize use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dead end Riverwalk 3 hr Seriously 46
When is the Boro going to complete the curb and... 4 hr Seriously 41
News CRC Beautification Day is May 20 5 hr VoteHimOut 2
News Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue ... 6 hr ILS 7
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 18 hr Princess Hey 1,299
News Shaner Hotels Announces The Opening Of 120-Room... 20 hr Haha 40
Integrity at the School Thu Pissing the night... 2
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC