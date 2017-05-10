Bench warrant issued for Clearfield man for ATM theft
David R. Gallaher, 34, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing money through use of an ATM card, had a bench warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to attend his preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. Gallaher is charged with numerous theft-related charges including access device issued to another who did not authorize use, receiving stolen property and conspiracy-access device issued to another who did not authorize use.
