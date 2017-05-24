Area Agency on Aging to Participate i...

Area Agency on Aging to Participate in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., along with other agencies across the nation, will participate to raise awareness of Elder Abuse.

