Annual Shrine Club Paper Drive is June 2-3

Thursday May 25

The paper drive will be held Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. Shriners will be accepting donations at Goodman's IGA in Curwensville and Wal-Mart and J.G. Food Warehouse, both in Clearfield.

