Ammerman presides over plea and sentencing court
Guy A. Shirey, 56, 1001 Torrey Pine Dr., Mars, was ordered to serve five days to one year in Clearfield County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct. He received a $200 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, complete 50 hours of community service and complete drug and alcohol counseling.
