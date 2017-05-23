Ammerman hands down rulings at colloquy court
Michael J. Alessi, 30, 615 Locust St., DuBois, was ordered to serve 120 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail in addition to four years consecutive probation on two separate cases of stalking and simple assault. He was fined $400, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, attend counseling as recommended by his probation officer, have no contact with the victim or family, and complete anger management counseling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The hate for DW is strong
|23 min
|Truth
|15
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|40 min
|lol
|209
|CF wants it all to end
|42 min
|lol
|10
|Whats goin down in Wallaceton
|1 hr
|Way too funny
|7
|Clearfield Structure Fire Under Investigation
|2 hr
|John stone
|1
|Cockroach "judge Cherry"
|11 hr
|Gene P GJerkstore
|2
|W + F = Ts
|Tue
|PutUporShutUp
|16
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC