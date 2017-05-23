Ammerman hands down rulings at colloq...

Ammerman hands down rulings at colloquy court

Michael J. Alessi, 30, 615 Locust St., DuBois, was ordered to serve 120 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail in addition to four years consecutive probation on two separate cases of stalking and simple assault. He was fined $400, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any bars or places that serves alcohol, attend counseling as recommended by his probation officer, have no contact with the victim or family, and complete anger management counseling.

