AARP Driver Safety Refresher Course Available
The Clearfield Center for Active Living, in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons , is offering area individuals aged 55 years and older the opportunity to take the AARP Driver Safety Refresher Course. The classroom course was developed by AARP to help drivers remain safe on today's roads while providing the bonus of a three-year discount on the course graduates' car insurance.
