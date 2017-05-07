AARP Driver Safety Refresher Course A...

AARP Driver Safety Refresher Course Available

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

The Clearfield Center for Active Living, in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons , is offering area individuals aged 55 years and older the opportunity to take the AARP Driver Safety Refresher Course. The classroom course was developed by AARP to help drivers remain safe on today's roads while providing the bonus of a three-year discount on the course graduates' car insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rafts men dam (Oct '16) 10 hr Observer 54
Accident by golden rod 12 hr Always dreaming 13
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 12 hr Finishing 33
Bill Shaw Jr is still beating up women 13 hr Finishing 5
Dead end Riverwalk Fri Reality 40
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Fri Princess Hey 1,281
What is the best thing about the fair Thu Camel Toe Joe 3
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC