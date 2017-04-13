Way Announces Candidacy for Lawrence Twp. Supervisor
Scott Way has announced his candidacy for the position of Lawrence Township Supervisor on the Republican ballot for the May 16 Primary Election. He is the son of Donald and Mary Ann Way of Clearfield and the grandson of the late Blair and Myrtle Way of Clearfield and the late Frank and Joyce Sankey of Goshen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|W + F = Ts
|29 min
|Uncle facts
|4
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Uncle facts
|48
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Sat
|Uncle facts
|24
|Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating...
|Sat
|Uncle facts
|3
|clearfield boro manager (Dec '10)
|Fri
|Not forgotten win...
|87
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Fri
|InDAknow
|11
|Madera Back in Time
|Thu
|DPStandard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC