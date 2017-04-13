Way Announces Candidacy for Lawrence ...

Way Announces Candidacy for Lawrence Twp. Supervisor

Scott Way has announced his candidacy for the position of Lawrence Township Supervisor on the Republican ballot for the May 16 Primary Election. He is the son of Donald and Mary Ann Way of Clearfield and the grandson of the late Blair and Myrtle Way of Clearfield and the late Frank and Joyce Sankey of Goshen.

