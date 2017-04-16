United Way Delivers Books for "Read Across America Day"
Clearfield Area United Way President Debbie Bowser recently delivered books through the Reading Ripples Project to St. Timothy's Pre-School Director Jill Test as part of "Read Across America Day." "It is our intention to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways by mobilizing the caring power of thousands of people in our area communities," Bowser stated.
