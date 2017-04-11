Training Series Available on How to H...

Training Series Available on How to Help Children Become Successful Readers

"Building Better Readers, Language and Literacy Series," will be offered by Penn State Extension of Clearfield County at the Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus, 201 University Circle, Clearfield, in the second floor student lounge.

