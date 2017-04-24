Susquehanna Township-based bank conti...

Susquehanna Township-based bank continues expansion; bank will add 13 branches after merger

Riverview Financial recently announced a merger with CBT Financial Corp. Pictured is one of the company's branches in Schuylkill County. A bank based in Clearfield plans to merge with and into Susquehanna Township-based Riverview Financial Corporation .

