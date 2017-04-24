Susquehanna Township-based bank continues expansion; bank will add 13 branches after merger
Riverview Financial recently announced a merger with CBT Financial Corp. Pictured is one of the company's branches in Schuylkill County. A bank based in Clearfield plans to merge with and into Susquehanna Township-based Riverview Financial Corporation .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|1,267
|Derek walker shot down by police in durham
|4 hr
|Lol
|26
|Dead end Riverwalk
|Tue
|Performance based
|12
|The rafts men dam (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Spend bucks on th...
|50
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|Tue
|Stinky runs
|25
|When is the Boro going to complete the curb and...
|Tue
|Suckers
|13
|No fish in the river
|Tue
|Suckers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC