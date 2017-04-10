Spring Dining Out Club Available
Spring is upon us, and with that a new Spring Dining Out Club begins. The discount booklet is now available at the Clearfield Center for Active Living to eligible area residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clearfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rafts men dam
|4 hr
|Leslie s performa...
|47
|What happened to the stinky run flood project?
|4 hr
|Leslie on the take
|23
|Dead end Riverwalk
|11 hr
|Plain fact
|6
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Enos
|178
|Busters (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Hairline facts
|185
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sat
|texas pete
|1,261
|Need me a bar fly or a piece (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Hahahahahaha
|82
Find what you want!
Search Clearfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC