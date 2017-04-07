Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Wanted Person
The Clearfield County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Tyler Jordan Knepp. Knepp is described as a Caucasian male who stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 130 pounds.
