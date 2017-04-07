Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance i...

Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Wanted Person

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: GantDaily.com

The Clearfield County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Tyler Jordan Knepp. Knepp is described as a Caucasian male who stands approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 130 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clearfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madera Back in Time 6 hr Looking4goodresta... 1
Clearield Da in action 8 hr InDAknow 69
Busters (Aug '11) 11 hr Baldgirl 186
The rafts men dam 20 hr Leslie s performa... 47
What happened to the stinky run flood project? 21 hr Leslie on the take 23
Dead end Riverwalk Sun Plain fact 6
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Sun Enos 178
See all Clearfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clearfield Forum Now

Clearfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clearfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Clearfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC