Oswalt Facing Felony Strangulation Charge

A Clearfield man has been accused of felony strangulation, according to court paperwork filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland. Christopher L. Oswalt, 30, has been charged by Officer Kevin T. Orndorff of the Clearfield Borough police with strangulation, F2; simple assault, M2; disorderly conduct, M3; and harassment, S. Oswalt's bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.

