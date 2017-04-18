Open House set at Aging's new meal production facility
The public is invited to an Open House at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc.'s new meal production and distribution facility on Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Purchased in 2016 and renovated by local contractors and businesses, this project was finished ahead of time. Meal production began in October 2016 from the new facility, which houses the production of approximately 675 meals daily, Monday through Friday.
