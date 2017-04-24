New Story holds ribbon cutting for ne...

New Story holds ribbon cutting for new Clearfield location

New Story Education Director Patrick Cavanaugh cuts the ribbon on a new Clearfield location for the special needs school, surrounded by New Story staff and members of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce. The school is at the former Centre Elementary School in Hyde and offers education and services for those with autism or learning disabilities.

