Clearfield and Jefferson Counties are among some of the places throughout the state that will receive part of the $40 million in funding from the State Transportation Commission, which will support an estimated 375 jobs in rail freight projects statewide. Gov. Tom Wolf has said that Pennsylvania is ranked first when it comes to operating railroads, and he says he's committed to preserving this vital industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDSN-FM Du Bois.