Man accused of sexually abusing disabled man will face charges in court

Michael J. French, 45, of Eldred, who is accused of sexually abusing a 22-year-old mentally disabled man behind the former Dingers bar in Clearfield had all charges bound over to court at his preliminary hearing before District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail. French is facing felony charges involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-person with mental disability and misdemeanor charges of indecent assault-person with mental disability, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, and open lewdness.

