LT Supers Hear Request for Installation of Fire Hydrant

On Tuesday night, the Lawrence Township Supervisors heard a request from a resident in Haney Development for the installation of a fire hydrant at the intersection of Haney and Neeper streets. The supervisors indicated interest in providing the hydrant but noted the costs need to be taken into consideration.

