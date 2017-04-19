LT Super Asked if Questions Remain About Possible Consolidation with Clearfield Borough
Gigi Gearheart attended the Lawrence Township Supervisors' meeting yesterday and asked Chairman Randy Powell about any questions he still had regarding possible consolidation with Clearfield Borough after meeting with consolidation committee members last month. Powell responded, "I don't feel we made any progress," and said they talked a lot, but he felt they didn't get anywhere.
