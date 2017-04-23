LHU Clearfield Hosting Open House

LHU Clearfield Hosting Open House

Lock Haven University's Clearfield Campus will host an open house from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. April 29. The open house begins with an overview of LHU Clearfield degree options provided by faculty members. They will share information on degree requirements and career opportunities related to each major.

